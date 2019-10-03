The BraveHeart 5K Run/Walk will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 11 a.m. near Radford University’s Dedmon Center, and will help to kick off the annual Highlanders Festival. The festival is returning to RU this year where it was proudly held for nearly 20 years before moving to Bisset Park in 2014 due to construction and renovation projects on campus.
Registration on race day begins at 10 a.m. and will close promptly at 10:45 a.m. The cost is $25 and runners can register in person or in advance online at www.ItsYourRace.com.
Runners in kilts are welcome, and encouraged, to celebrate the area’s Scots-Irish heritage. Prizes will be awarded for best-dressed male/female runner. All participants will receive a T-shirt. There are age and gender divisions. A 1-mile fun run will be held immediately following the 5K and is free and open to children and adults of all ages. All participants in the fun run will receive a ribbon.
The 5K and fun run course will begin near Radford University’s Dedmon Center at 101 University Drive and will run along the riverway. An awards ceremony and drawings for door prizes will follow the race. Results will be posted on www.runaboutsports.com.
The race is being sponsored by Carilion New River Valley Medical Center, RunAbout Sports and the Radford Visitor’s Center. The race is part of the RunAbout Sports Race Series.
Last year’s race raised more than $1,900 for the American Heart Association. Many runners run for a family member or friend who has been touched by heart disease. For more information or to register, contact Renee Gerow at 731-2925 or go to www.ItsYourRace.com for online registration.
The BraveHeart 5K will kick off a full day of family fun with the Highlanders Festival, an annual event that celebrates “all things Celtic” on the campus of Radford University. Scheduled activities include heavyweight games, live music with Scythian and CrossBow, sheep herding, children’s activities, Scottish clans, vendors and more!
Details are available at www.VisitRadford.com or by calling the Radford Visitor’s Center at 267-3153.
Submitted by Deb Cooney
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.