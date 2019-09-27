The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS is thrilled to announce the receipt of more that $175,000 in grants in order to improve fire and EMS services in the County. These significant grants have been awarded by the Virginia Department of Health’s Office of Emergency Medical Services and the Rescue Squad Assistance Fund (RSAF).
Battalion Chief of EMS Camille Black led the efforts to pursue these grants in order to offset local costs and increase community impact.“These grants are a huge benefit to Botetourt County and our first responders,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Billy Martin. “Any time we can find ways to collaborate and enhance services to the community without increasing the tax burden on the citizens is a win-win.
”The grants impacting Botetourt County include:
$140,000 to assist with the purchase of a new ambulance for Eagle Rock Fire & Rescue.$32,538.89 to assist with the purchase of two new heart monitors in existing ambulances.
$2,795.97 for the development of a recruitment commercial on local cable channels to help attract new fire and EMS personnel.
“I am excited to see such a high level of grant funding for these projects,” said Chief of Fire and EMS Jason Ferguson. “Battalion Chief Black has put a great deal of effort into ensuring everything was in place for success. We have a great team working together to move these grants and projects along.”
Eagle Rock Volunteer Fire & Rescue Chief Daryl Johns also expressed his sincere appreciation for the assistance with the grant administration for the new ambulance.“I cannot wait for the new, state-of-the-art ambulance to hit the road, providing safer and more dependable service to the Eagle Rock community and beyond,” said Chief Johns. “This is a great win for us all.”All of these grants require a match from the County, which is supported in the current fiscal year budget.
