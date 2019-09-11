The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS announces the 2019 Fire & EMS Citizens’ Academy.
In an effort to increase community awareness and engagement, the Department has been working with Troutville Volunteer Fire Department to host the academy and establish a program layout. This will be the first countywide Citizens’ Academy offered by the Department.
If you have ever been interested in what goes on behind the scenes in Fire & EMS or are considering joining the Department, this opportunity is for you! Participants must be at least 16 years old to participate. Anyone under the age of 18 must have signed parental consent.
Classes will be held on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. beginning on September 25, 2019.
To register, visit www.botetourtfireems.org, click on the training tab, and then fill out the course registration.
If you would like additional information about the program, please contact the Department by email at fireems@botetourtva.govor by phone at (540) 928-2201.
