The Interfaith Committee of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, New River Valley Chapter, will host a discussion of the book "Beating Guns: Hope for People Who Are Weary of Violence" on Monday, March 23, from 7 to 8 p.m. at Barnes & Noble Café, located at Spradlin Farms, 110 Conston Ave. NW, Christiansburg.
Activist and bestselling author Shane Claiborne, and Mike Martin, a Mennonite pastor turned blacksmith, think the gun violence epidemic is both a gun problem and a heart problem, and they offer ways to heal in their book "Beating Guns." Inspired by the Biblical prophets’ call to “beat swords into plowshares,” the authors reveal the history of guns in America, share stories of devastated lives and restorative justice, and offer their ideas for common sense change.
Start reading this informative and engaging book soon, and then join us in March! For questions or RSVPs, please email blacksburgmoms@gmail.com.
Submitted by Jennifer Cooper
