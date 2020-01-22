On any given Sunday behind the Long John Silvers on Roanoke Street in Christiansburg, southwest Virginians flock toward blaring music, fresh coffee and an opportunity to learn about Jesus.
“It is almost like a rock concert, a comedy show and a TED talk all in one,” said Mark Elghossain, staffer for the children’s ministry at Blue Ridge Church. “Then, you hear about God within that.”
Entering its 10th year of operation in 2020, Blue Ridge Church is a nondenominational Christian church occupying more than four-fifths of a 51,000-square-foot facility. The church contains an 800-maximum-capacity auditorium, a coffee station, information tables and a section of the building dedicated to the Blue Ridge Kids Ministry. With welcome videos and volunteers, the church also strives for a comfortable atmosphere of authenticity and relateability.
“The thing I’m most proud of is the culture at the church,” said Scott Obenchain, lead pastor and founder of Blue Ridge Church. “It is truly the most real, nonjudgmental and non-condemning church I’ve ever been in. I really feel that way because we’ve given permission to people to be themselves.”
The church embraces a single mission: introduce people to Jesus by being simple, fun and real.
“Most people, when we first came into town, see hundreds of churches in the New River Valley and ask why we are starting another one,” Obenchain said. “Those other churches are reaching the 20% that were already in church. We set out to reach the 70% to 80% of people that weren’t going to church anywhere.”
Through its practical messages, the church targets the non-Christian and undecided audiences of the New River Valley, Obenchain said. Thus, his sermon series tackles issues such as relationships, the fear of missing out, happiness in life and mental health.
“Scott just has such a vision to do one thing: bring people who don’t know Jesus,” said Kim Kinder, kids director at Blue Ridge Church. “I like that; I like the simplicity of let’s do one thing, and let’s do it really well.”
The church also incorporates modern music, casual dress and a transparent structure to bolster its authenticity. The entire church atmosphere revolves around that realness and avoiding dishonesty, Obenchain said.
“We are who we say we are,” said Justin Noonkester, creative arts director and founding member of Blue Ridge Church. “We do exactly what we say we are going to do.”
This ideal has endured since the church’s inception almost 10 years ago.
After a two-year stint working in Chicago, Obenchain, who grew up in Blacksburg, moved back to southwest Virginia in 2009 to revamp an Anglican church in Roanoke. Before, he had worked in corporate America for 17 years, entered ministry as an executive pastor in Abingdon, and traveled to the Middle East to teach pastors how to maintain healthy churches. During that time, he had felt the calling to start a church in the New River Valley.
The final nudge took place at an Anglican church conference in late January of 2010.
“I could have died a thousand deaths at that conference,” Obenchain chuckled. “It was horrible, but Mark Batterson was the last speaker. That’s the only reason I went and agreed to go because I wanted to hear Batterson.”
As the head pastor for the interdenominational National Community Church in Washington, D.C., Batterson used unorthodox practices to reach people unfamiliar with Christianity. Obenchain shared the same convictions.
Although Obenchain coveted the opportunity to hear Batterson speak, a more pressing issue cluttered his mind.
“My mother-in-law went in the hospital right before I went to the conference,” Obenchain said. “She was in the ICU when I got to the conference, and I told my wife, ‘I’m just going to leave and come with you.’ She said, ‘No, you need to stay because mom would want you to stay.’”
He decided to stay. As Batterson spoke, Obenchain felt as if the pastor directly addressed him. Through Batterson, he sensed God calling him to start a church in the New River Valley.
After Batterson finished, Obenchain immediately left for Franklin, Virginia, to visit his mother-in-law. She died later that night.
“She was the first person to ever ask me when I was going into ministry,” Obenchain said.
During his mother-in-law’s funeral, Obenchain spoke for part of the service and, afterward, sat down next to his wife.
“This is her mom’s funeral, who she was very close to, and I asked, ‘What did you think,’” Obenchain said. “She didn’t know everything I had heard from Batterson or what was going on in my mind, but she just kind of looked at me and said, ‘How much longer are you going to be disobedient about starting a church?’”
Obenchain started working on Blue Ridge Church that night.
Over the next few months, he contacted a group of 23 people to form the church and volunteer for at least six weeks.
After releasing a business plan about the church’s mission, bombarding the area with flyers and raising $78,000 within three months, the group held three preview services over the summer and launched the church in September of 2010. Without a permanent facility, the church rented the Christiansburg Middle School on Sundays and featured a single projector, a simple band and three children’s classrooms. After six months, the church shifted to two services and, in 2013, moved to its current location.
During this time, Blue Ridge Church faced challenges that threatened its stability.
“Probably the absolute hardest thing to do was stick to the vision God gave us and not get off track,” Obenchain said. “Just like a business, you can’t get off your business model.”
Challenges that struck the church included finances, finding appropriate staff and guarding against outside influencers who wanted to alter the church’s mission. Another struggle the church encountered was acceptance in the local Christian community.
“Just overcoming the negative vibe in the Christian community was a mental challenge more than a physical challenge because that hurts,” Obenchain said. “We knew what we were doing, and we knew we loved Jesus as much as they did.”
Blue Ridge Church operates differently compared to traditional churches in the New River Valley. Blue Ridge claims no denomination. Pews and offering plates are nonexistent. Casual dress, contemporary music and sheets of assembled Bible verses appear in its services. Meanwhile, most traditional churches incorporate “Sunday best” outfits, hymns and physical Bibles.
“We kind of tore down all of the barriers that were in churches that keep people from coming to church,” Obenchain said. “That rubbed against people because it was not what they were used to.”
Community members even called the church a cult, according to Obenchain.
“We got tons of hateful emails, but they were all from church people,” he said. “I didn’t care because that’s not our target.”
Despite the criticism, Blue Ridge Church has expanded for almost 10 years.
Since 2009, the number of U.S. adults who identify as Christian has dropped by 12% while Christian church attendance has dropped by 13% for adults who attend on a monthly or weekly basis, according to the Pew Research Center. Blue Ridge Church, however, has grown to an average of 1,745 attendees per week in 2019 compared to 240 attendees on its September launch in 2010.
“Our biggest issue today is a great issue,” Noonkester said. “It’s growing pains. We keep running out of room.”
Heading into the church’s 10th year, Obenchain and other staff members at Blue Ridge Church welcome expansion and are open to potential projects that remedy these growing pains.
“God continues to send people to this community in the New River Valley,” Obenchain said. “There are still tons and tons of people that aren’t in church anywhere. The harvest is ripe.”
Regardless of the expansion, volunteers still disburse programs, kids still bolt from the jungle gym and music still roars throughout Blue Ridge Church. All the while, the mission remains the same: stay simple, fun and real.
Submitted by Tyler Harris
Tyler Harris is a Virginia Tech sophomore majoring in multimedia journalism. He wrote this feature for a final class assignment.
