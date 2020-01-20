The Rotary Club of Blacksburg named five new Paul Harris Fellows, 13 multiple Paul Harris Fellows and one major donor at their weekly meeting on Jan. 9.
Two club members, Ken D’Amato and Terri Mauk, were named as first-time Fellows, along with non-Rotarian Victoria Brown Mullaney. She was honored by her sister, Christy. Susan Hincker, wife of member Larry Hincker, was honored for her contribution to cataloging the club’s records. Rocio Fernandez was honored as the club’s exchange student from Chile. She is a senior at Blacksburg High School and is staying with the family of Mike and Jane Aronson.
Multiple Paul Harris Fellows named were Chris French and Karen Stemen as +1; Michael Abraham, Christy Brown and Doug Smartt as +2; Mike Snyder as +3; Dan Carper, Eric Johnsen, Fred Meyers and Peter Weimerskirch as +4; Paula Alston as +5; John Brown as +8. A +4 was also given to Rob Jones, the son of Joe Jones, a 33-year member who passed away on Aug. 25, 2019.
Philo Hall was honored as a major donor to the Rotary Foundation.
Paul Harris Fellows are named for the founder of Rotary, and honor Rotarians for their commitment and donations to the Rotary Foundation.
In 1917, then-Rotary President Arch Klumph announced his idea for an endowment fund dedicated to “doing good in the world.” With this short statement, Klumph inspired the establishment of the Rotary Foundation. Today, the foundation helps clubs and districts work together to perform meaningful, sustainable service. A top-rated, award-winning foundation, it has spent more than $4 billion on life-changing, sustainable projects that help people in need around the world get clean water, reliable sanitation, medical care, literacy and education help, and other essentials.
For more information, contact the Blacksburg Rotary Club at blacksburgrotary@gmail.com.
Submitted by Daniel Schroeder
