In conjunction with Women’s Health Week, Oct. 21-25, Blacksburg Pilates & Fitness is holding a series of free classes and workshops focused on a variety of women’s health topics.
The schedule of events for the week is as follows:
- Monday, Oct. 21, 5:30 p.m. – Physical therapist Amanda Haasken will present a “Pelvic Floor Education Session/Workshop”
- Tuesday, Oct. 22, noon – Pilates for Breast Cancer, with Marianne Harman
- Tuesday, Oct. 22, 6:30 p.m. – Pre-& Post-Natal Pilates, with Marianne Harman
- Wednesday, Oct. 23, noon – Yogalates, with Ashlin Jackson
- Thursday, Oct. 24, noon – Brenda Miller will present “Why Physical Therapy is Important After Breast Cancer Surgery”
- Friday, Oct. 25, noon – Dr. Jill Devlin, OB/GYN, will speak on “Breaking the Stress Cycle”
The Women’s Health Week events are just the beginning. Blacksburg Pilates is starting an education series with different topics and different speakers each month. The series will continue to be free for the community.
Interested participants may drop in, but signing up in advance is recommended. Register at www.blacksburgfitness.com, or download the Mindbody app. Creating an account is free and the workshops and classes are free.
The studio is located at 922 University City Blvd., #204 (on the upper level of the complex). For more information, contact us at 641-1532 or email info@blacksburgfitness.com.
Submitted by Marianne Harman
