Join us for our Open House on Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and help us celebrate our ninth anniversary!
This event is your chance to tour the studio and learn about the services we offer. We'll have raffles, prizes, discounts and more! We'll also have special offers for current members and for those who bring their friends to try out the studio.
Following is a list of the Information Sessions being offered Sept. 10 as part of the Open House:
- 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. -- FREE Postural Analysis
- 11:30 a.m. to noon -- How Personal Training Can Help You
- Noon to 1 p.m. -- What is Pilates and Q&A
- 5 to 5:30 p.m. -- How Personal Training Can Help You
- 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. -- FREE Postural Analysis
- 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. -- What is Pilates and Q&A
As a thank you to our community, we are offering something special with this year's event: A week of FREE Community Classes! Sign up through the MindBody app. or contact the studio to book a class. The full schedule is as follows:
Tuesday, Sept. 10:
9:15 a.m. -- Mat Pilates
10 a.m. -- Senior Spin & Strength
5:30 p.m. -- Spin
7:30 p.m. -- Pilates Reformer
Wednesday, Sept. 11:
11 a.m. -- Pilates Reformer
6:30 p.m. -- Pilates Reformer
Thursday, Sept. 12:
8 a.m. -- Spin
Noon -- Pilates Reformer
5:30 p.m. -- Spin
Friday, Sept. 13:
10 a.m. -- Senior Spin & Strength
Saturday, Sept. 14:
8 a.m. -- Spin
9 a.m. -- Pilates Reformer
10 a.m. -- Mat Pilates
Blacksburg Pilates & Fitness is located at 922 University City Blvd., Suite 204, in Blacksburg. The studio is on the upper level of the building. For more information, call 641-1532 or email info@blacksburgfitness.com. Visit our website at www.blacksburgfitness.com.
Submitted by Marianne Harman