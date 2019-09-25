In our increasingly polarized and fractured nation, what would happen if we actually talked to people face to face instead of shouting at them on the internet? If we got to know people of diverse backgrounds and political persuasions over a good meal? Let’s find out!
On Oct. 1, Blacksburg will join more than 50 cities nationwide to launch The Lovable City, a new initiative powered by the social enterprise Civic Dinners. It’s a monthlong, history-making dinner table conversation designed to bring residents together to spark positive change.
As of Sept. 25, any Blacksburg or New River Valley resident can sign up at CivicDinners.com to attend one of several local Lovable City gatherings that will be held throughout the month of October. Meals will be hosted by community leaders and volunteers, including Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith and members of the Blacksburg town council, at restaurants, homes, churches and other locations around the community. Some meals will be potluck-style or provided by the host, while others will take place at restaurants where guests will purchase their own meals. (Check the details of your event listing as you sign up.) Residents are welcome to sign up to host their own dinner event, as well.
At each Lovable City dinner, guests will get to weigh in on three key questions about our community:
• What do you love about your town?
• What are its key challenges?
• How can residents and local leaders work together to co-create a better future?
The dinners are intimate, with just six to 10 guests, and the structured conversation allows everyone to share their thoughts. Ideally, residents — including newcomers, long-timers, students, teenagers and members of minority and marginalized communities — will leave the gatherings feeling heard, engaged and excited to make a difference locally.
Cities all across America are facing enormous challenges. In meeting these challenges, city leaders are seeking more inclusive, participatory forms of governance and civic engagement. For Blacksburg area residents, taking part in The Lovable City is a positive step in the direction of making sure our town is one where everyone’s voice counts while we try to meet these inevitable challenges.
To learn more, visit https://www.civicdinners.com/ and thelovablecity.com.
Submitted by Melody Warnick
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.