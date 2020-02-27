This spring, Blacksburg Parks and Recreation will begin offering youth baseball leagues, following the regulations of Cal Ripken Baseball, a division of Babe Ruth League. This move comes after years of operation by the Blacksburg Baseball Association under the Dixie League structure.
Blacksburg Parks and Rec will offer T-ball for 5- to 6-year-olds; Coach-Pitch for 7- to 8-year-olds; and Kid Pitch for 9- to 10-year-olds (minors) and 11- to 12-year-olds (majors).
“We’re very excited to take on the baseball program in our community and to have the opportunity to compete against our friends in Montgomery County, Christiansburg, Radford, Pulaski and Floyd County who are switching to the Cal Ripken franchise as well,” said Dean Crane, director of parks and recreation. “I can’t express my appreciation enough to our friend Don Gresh who has served as president of the BBA for many years. His volunteerism and work ethic in baseball is unmatched.”
Registration will take place online, by phone or in person from Monday, March 2 to Friday, March 20.
Follow Blacksburg Parks and Recreation on Facebook for updates: https://www.facebook.com/BlacksburgParksandRecreation.
Submitted by Heather Browning
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.