The Blacksburg Museum & Cultural Foundation is expanding its online presence with a new series titled “Artist Sessions.”
The series will explore various local artists -- their work and business and how they are using their creativity to shine through the challenges of the current times.
Through virtual interviews, performances and demonstrations, viewers will have the chance to discover an oftentimes unseen side of the artistic process.
The new feature will be live April 1 at noon. It’s an authentic, real-time look at the artists' lives and craft at this time of “social distancing.”
“We want to introduce the community to the artists who are living and working beside them,” said Executive Director Rhonda Morgan, “especially now, when we are practicing social distancing and the events and venues where artists perform are being closed. While people are being asked to stay home, these artists are seeing their livelihoods affected by canceled performances."
This project supports the Blacksburg Museum & Cultural Foundation’s mission “to preserve, interpret and present the arts, history and cultural heritage of Blacksburg.”
“We are serious about our responsibility to tell the story of this time, which will become a part of our history,” Morgan continued. “We want to support and present the fabric of our culture and our arts in new ways that will serve our artists, as well as to educate on the important contributions they make to our community’s health.”
Interviews will be held through online platforms to abide by current stated distancing restrictions. A featured release will be added to our Facebook page and website each week.
Watch for weekly releases beginning April 1 at noon at www.blacksburgmuseum.org or www.facebook.com/blacksburghistory.
Submitted by Katie Soper
