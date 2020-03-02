The Blacksburg Master Chorale, a community choir of 80-100 members established in 1987, has contributed $1,111 to the Blacksburg Interfaith Food Pantry. The contribution was raised at a performance benefiting the food pantry, with donations coming from the audience and choir members.
This is a long-held tradition with the chorale, begun 32 years ago with just such a benefit concert, under the direction of Craig Fields, then director of choral activities at Virginia Tech. Audience members attending the chorale’s annual Holiday Sing-Along event provide goodwill offerings of cash donations or canned food items for the Interfaith Food Pantry.
The choir, conducted by Dr. Dwight Bigler, is comprised of singers ranging in age from 18-99, performs at several venues and events throughout the New River Valley and Roanoke. Their next scheduled performance is April 3, at 7:30 p.m. at the Moss Arts Center. More info is online at blacksburgmasterchorale.org.
The Interfaith Food Pantry was founded in October 1987 to serve families of Blacksburg and McCoy. The IFP is run entirely by volunteers. All client needs are met through cash and food donations. The IFP is open five days a week and serves more than 550 families per month.
Donations of cash and food are needed. For more information, see their website at http://interfaithfoodpantry.acciai.us/donate/.
Submitted by Brenda van Gelder
