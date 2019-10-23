As you begin to bring out your cozy sweaters and pack up your summer clothes, take the time to set aside anything you didn’t wear this year for Blacksburg Public Library’s Free Community Clothing Swap on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 1 to 3 p.m.
A clothing swap is an event where participants can exchange gently used clothing they no longer have a use for and find new items in return. Clothing should be clean, in good shape and not in need of mending. Any items left over will be donated to a local charity.
“This is a great opportunity get rid of clothes you no longer wear,” said organizer Kerri Copus. “You’ll be able to take home some fun new clothes while at the same time cleaning out your closet! We’ve had a huge response from our previous swaps. Everyone who came enjoyed it, and they were pleased with the variety of styles, name brands and sizes available. We did get a request for more men’s and children’s items, so we have made a point to expand those selections.”
This event is free and open to all. Clothes are not for sale. We will accept gently used clothing, shoes or accessories such as jewelry, belts or scarves (please no undergarments, damaged items, beauty samples, etc.). Only bring items you think someone will want!
Participants can bring items that they plan to swap to the event itself, but if you cannot attend the swap and would like to donate items, feel free to bring them by the Blacksburg Library anytime the week prior to the event.
The Blacksburg Library is located at 200 Miller St. Contact Kerri Copus at kcopus@mfrl.org or 552-8246, ext. 107, with questions. We hope to see you there!
Submitted by Linda Spivey
