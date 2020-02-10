Blacksburg Junior Women’s Club invites you to attend our 2020 March of Ales “Run for the Roses” fundraiser on Saturday, March 28, at the German Club Manor on Southgate Drive in Blacksburg. The event begins at 7 p.m. and concludes at midnight.
Tickets for this 21-and-older event can be purchased online at http://www.blacksburgjuniors.org/march-of-ales. Tickets will be available at the door if the event is not sold out in advance. (Please see the website for complete ticket rules.) The price is $50 per person and includes heavy hors d’oeuvres, beverage tokens and a souvenir pint glass. Once again this year, there is an option to purchase a VIP table next to the dance floor with reserved seating. There are six tables available at $600 each, which includes eight admission tickets, a champagne toast and a special treat.
The 2020 March of Ales will feature unique beers for tasting, thanks to generous support from Vintage Cellar. Wine, coffee, soft drinks and desserts will also be available. Guests will enjoy entertainment by a DJ, dancing and live and silent auctions, featuring an extraordinary variety of items donated by local businesses and individuals.
At the end of the evening, complimentary designated driver service will be available to Blacksburg and Christiansburg. Designated driver service to outlying areas is available for a fee.
All money raised at the event is used to fund service projects and donations throughout the year. The funds have benefited groups and causes such as Special Olympics, Salvation Army, Ronald McDonald House, Montgomery County Christmas Store and many others.
March of Ales is the perfect way to ring in spring while supporting worthy causes, so don your Kentucky Derby hats and sport your bow ties and join us! For more information email bjwcmarchofales@gmail.com.
Submitted by Kara Espinoza
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.