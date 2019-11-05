A noise amplification notice has been issued by the Town of Blacksburg in conjunction with Montgomery County Citizens Alert, according to a town news release. The advisory pertains to several upcoming Virginia Tech functions.
On the following dates, residents near the Tech campus should expect to hear rifle and cannon fire during Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets’ activities.
Wednesday, Nov. 6: The Gregory Guard, the corps’ precision drill team, will practice firing a rifle salute at 6 p.m. on the grassy area behind Lane Hall. Expect three volleys of shots.
Monday, Nov. 11: The Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets will hold Veterans Day ceremonies that will include a rifle salute at the War Memorial Pylons around 11 a.m.; and a firing of Skipper, the corps’ cannon, on the Upper Quad sometime after 4:45 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 13: The Gregory Guard will again practice firing a rifle salute near Lane Hall. Expect three volleys of shots at 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 15: Virginia Tech will add the names of six alumni to the Pylons at a ceremony that begins at 3 p.m. The Gregory Guard will perform a rifle salute as part of the program.
Readers who would like to sign up for the Citizens Alert service will find a tab on both the Town of Blacksburg website (http://www.blacksburg.gov/) and the Town of Christiansburg website (https://www.christiansburg.org/).
For more information, contact Blacksburg's Community Relations Office at cro@blacksburg.gov or 443-1090.
