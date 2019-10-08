The Blacksburg Community Band, under the direction of David McKee, has been preparing for their Fall Concert on Sunday, Oct. 20, at 3 p.m. in the Blacksburg High School auditorium.
The program features a wide array of selections with something for everyone to enjoy. Trombone soloist Jay Crone will be featured in two selections showcasing the dramatic range of the trombone. Dr. Crone is the professor of low brass at Virginia Tech.
With a mission heavily focused on providing positive experiences to the community through the use of music, band members are eager to perform this year’s show.
Blacksburg Community Band concerts are free and audience members of all ages are invited to attend.
The band is an all-volunteer organization open to individuals in the New River Valley and surrounding areas looking to continue or re-foster their interest in music.
More information about the band and other events can be found on the Blacksburg Community Band’s website at http://www.blacksburgcommunityband.org.
Submitted by Jennifer Hundley
