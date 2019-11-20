The Blacksburg Community Band, under the direction of David McKee, has been preparing for their Holiday Concert on Sunday, Dec. 1, at 3 p.m. in the Blacksburg High School auditorium. The program features a wide array of selections to bring holiday cheer, with something for everyone to enjoy.
A second concert will be performed on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m. at Warm Hearth’s Village Center.
With a mission heavily focused on providing positive experiences to the community through the use of music, band members are eager to perform this year’s shows. Blacksburg Community Band concerts are free, and audience members of all ages are invited to attend.
Upon completion of the concerts, the band will enjoy a short break before resuming rehearsals on Jan. 15 at 7:30 p.m. in the Blacksburg High School band room. At that time, preparations will get underway for the Spring Concert scheduled for March 29 at 3 p.m. in the Blacksburg High School auditorium.
The Blacksburg Community Band is an all-volunteer community organization formed in 1989 under the auspices of the Town of Blacksburg Department of Parks and Recreation. The band was incorporated in Virginia as a non-profit corporation in 2007. The ensemble is open to individuals of all ages and ability levels from the New River Valley and surrounding areas looking to continue or re-foster their interest in music. The group performs concerts throughout the New River Valley.
More information about the band and other events can be found at http://www.blacksburgcommunityband.org.
Submitted by Jennifer Hundley
