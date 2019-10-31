Blacksburg Christian Fellowship is holding special worship services at 9:45 and 11.15 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, in a special celebration of 50 years of ministry.
The church began on Nov. 2, 1969, when about 30 people met at Virginia Tech’s Wesley Foundation building, home to the university’s United Methodist Campus Ministry. Five founding families and a few Tech students were present to start this new church. Preaching and leading would be shared between "elders," the men of the five families, in accordance with the biblical model in the Book of Acts. The founding elders included an optometrist, a graduate student and three faculty members.
Besides being different for not having a full-time paid minister, BCF had and still has no denominational affiliation, instead maintaining cordial relationships with local evangelical churches along with being involved in student ministries on the Virginia Tech campus. Its theme verse at its founding, which remains relevant today, is Acts 2:42 -- “They devoted themselves to the apostles' teaching and to the fellowship, to the breaking of bread and to prayer.” (NIV)
In spite of (or perhaps because of) these differences, BCF grew steadily throughout the 1970s and 1980s, and two services were implemented to accommodate attendees in 1981. The current BCF church building, located at 2300 N. Main St., was completed in 1989 and has been expanded a few times since then for more Sunday school space, a library, and to host ministries like Pioneer Girls and Christian Service Brigade clubs for girls and boys, high school and young professional ministries, Bible Study Fellowship and other groups, as well as special events. A sister church, the Blacksburg Chinese Christian Church, also meets in the BCF building on Sunday morning.
The first full-time paid elder, Sandy Young (VT class of 1973 and an early BCF member), was hired in 1999, and two more have since been employed to serve both the church and the community at large. The original model of shared leadership still holds, with the preaching ministry spread between the team of nine full-time and part-time elders.
The church welcomes all who want to know God. For more information, visit http://bcf-church.org/.
Submitted by David G. I. Kingston, BCF Elder
The Roanoke Times contributed to this article.
