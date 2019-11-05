Luther Memorial Lutheran Church announces a free holiday brass concert as its gift to the community on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m. in the church sanctuary.
The program will be presented by the Brass Ensemble, members of the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra, who will offer a selection of holiday musical favorites for enjoyment by the whole family.
Admission to the concert is free for all ages. However, attendees are asked to bring a non-perishable canned or boxed food item for donation to the Blacksburg Interfaith Food Pantry.
Following the concert, attendees will be invited to sample Equal Exchange teas, coffees and hot chocolate, and they may also purchase Equal Exchange fair-trade holiday items. Equal Exchange is a fair-trade supplier of imported fine chocolates, coffees, teas and specialty foods based in Massachusetts.
Luther Memorial Lutheran Church is located at 600 Prices Fork Road in Blacksburg. For more information, visit www.lmlc.org, or contact the church office at luther@lmlc.org.
Submitted by Rev. Monica Weber
