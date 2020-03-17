The Bear Necessities, a "school-based enterprise" at Blacksburg High School, is among 512 in the United States achieving Gold Level Certification status this year.
The Bear Necessities store managers who worked on the certification process and paper submission are Carter Hill and Colin Wilson. They are scheduled to present at Virginia DECA’s upcoming state leadership conference and have qualified to present at National DECA’s International Career Development Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, in April (if these events take place amid coronavirus-related restrictions).
The Bear Necessities has operated for 11 years and has achieved the highest level of operational success each year. Located in the high school’s cafeteria area, the store provides easy access for students, teachers and parents interested in BHS apparel, jewelry and spirit items.
A school-based enterprise is an entrepreneurial operation in a school setting that provides goods and services to meet the needs of the market. SBEs are managed and operated by students as hands-on learning laboratories while integrating national curriculum standards in marketing, finance, hospitality and business management. Marketing educators and DECA advisors have utilized this effective educational tool to provide realistic and practical learning experiences that reinforce classroom instruction, enhance 21st century skills development and prepare students for college and careers.
DECA’s SBE Certification Program was developed to provide recognition for outstanding achievement and to motivate SBE teams to strive for excellence and growth. SBEs can be certified at three levels: Bronze, Silver or Gold. In order to apply for the certification, SBEs must submit extensive documentation that demonstrates their adherence to various marketing and retail standards. After the documentation is submitted, a national review committee evaluates the documentation to determine which level of certification has been achieved.
“I’m so proud of Carter and Colin,” said BHS marketing teacher and DECA advisor Kim Radford. “They, along with their classmates in the DE Sports Management class, spent many hours preparing work schedules, developing vendor relationships, surveying our target markets and creating new products for the business. This year we have devoted more time to surveying our market and pricing products effectively to reach our customers. The entire class has been involved in the success of The Bear Necessities.”
DECA prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe. DECA’s activities assist in the development of academically prepared, community oriented, professionally responsible, experienced leaders. Complete information about DECA’s School-Based Enterprise Certification Program can be found at www.deca.org/high-school-programs/school-based-enterprises.
Submitted by Kim Radford
