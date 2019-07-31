A “Team Cam” Yard Sale will be held this Saturday, August 3rd at the First United Methodist Church in Salem at 125 Main Street from 8am to 2pm. This community, friends and volunteer yard sale is to benefit 10-year old Cameron Claussen who was diagnosed in April of this year with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, a rare disease that progresses rapidly interfering with the production of normal white blood cells, red blood cells, and platelets.
Young Cameron has already received three rounds of intense chemotherapy and there is the possibility of more. This Yard Sale is to help the Claussen family with not only the mounting hospital bills and medical expenses, but to also help his younger brother, two younger sisters, and his parents to help funding for the household.
Friends, the community and volunteers have been very generous with their donations for what is looking to be a very large sale! Household items, clothing, toys, DVDs, CDs, holiday décor, and so much more! There will also be a bake sale as well as a lemonade stand.
We are encouraging all to come out and help support young Cameron and to show that “Team Cam” is bigger than he knows and more are on his side.