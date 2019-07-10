Belle Heth Elementary School in Radford was presented their earnings of $4,550 from the Ford Motor Mile Test Drive held at the Spring Maker Faire on April 6. Melissa Epperly of Shelor’s Growing the Future and Belle Heth’s PSA organized and ran the event.
Appearing in the photo are Neena Jaramillo, Mackenzie Leighton, Taryn Arnold, Janiele Slusher, Samara Woolwine, Sienna Carter, Principal Tara Grant, Dennis Blankenship, Tyteona Hall, Kearson Carter, Ariel Sutphin, Keymoni Kimbrough, Seth Baron, Adouncia Hayes, Shelor’s Melissa Epperly, Kaleigh McKinney, and PSA Treasurer Sunny Pratt.
Submitted by Tara Grant