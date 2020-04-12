bear hunt 040320 nr p01

A teddy bear looks out from a window at the YMCA at Virginia Tech Thrift Store.

 Photo submitted by Su Clauson-Wicker

The novel coronavirus outbreak has been upending life as we know it for several weeks now. But amid the very serious negative effects have been the occasional bursts of creativity that provide a welcome antidote to days of isolation and fear.

One example is a new Facebook group called “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt Montgomery County, VA!”

“While we are all social distancing, let’s go on a bear hunt!” the group description says. “Put a stuffed bear in your street facing window, and give us a clue where we can find it. Parents can take their children for a walk or drive to hunt for bears. Happy hunting!”

Think of it as the Pokemon Go of the pandemic era.

Regular Roanoke Times contributor Su Clauson-Wicker shared one of the photos on the Facebook page with the New River Valley bureau, noting that there are some bears in her area.

“Be sure to look up at the Y Thrift Shop to check out the bear that’s hiding there!” she wrote in an April 3 email. “One of the things people are doing... in addition to cleaning their houses and donating to the YMCA.”

You can find the group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/503357617276148/. New participants are welcome.

