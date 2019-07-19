Radford and Christiansburg branches of BB&T have chosen the Warm Hearth Foundation Micah’s programs for their 2019 Lighthouse Project. The Lighthouse Project is an opportunity for BB&T employees to participate in an annual service effort to address community needs.
This year, the associates purchased $1,000 worth of laundry pods for the Micah’s Personal Care Program that helps approximately 150 low-income seniors living at Warm Hearth Village. In conjunction with Micah’s Meals, associates will also volunteer to deliver shelf-stable groceries and hot meals to approximately 70 residents in need on the WHV campus.
Associate Director of Development Karen Nelson said, “We are so thankful to have BB&T as a partner. Thanks to the dedicated support of local companies like BB&T, we are changing the lives of seniors.”
Danielle King, BB&T teller and Lighthouse Project team captain says that her group chose Warm Hearth because they enjoy community involvement and volunteering. “We enjoy interacting with the folks at St. Michael’s Lutheran Church (they launched Soup for Seniors from which all the other Micah’s programs have grown), Karen and the residents. Our work there is so rewarding,” she said.
Warm Hearth Village is a nonprofit senior living community in Blacksburg that provides a full continuum of living options. Learn more at http://retire.org/.
Submitted by Susan Bixler