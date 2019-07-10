Four basic rider motorcycle weekend courses are being offered at New River Community College in July and August.
The Basic Rider Course is a three-day, one-credit course that includes classroom instruction and on-motorcycle instruction under controlled range conditions. Riders will learn the basic skills of motorcycle operation, effective braking, obstacle avoidance and safe riding strategies.
The upcoming sessions are scheduled for July 26 through 28; Aug. 9 through 11; Aug. 23 through 25; and Aug. 30 through Sept. 1. Each session takes place Friday evening from 6 to 9:30 p.m. in 135 Rooker Hall at NRCC's main campus in Dublin, and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the motorcycle range, parking lot H.
Completion of the Basic Rider Course prepares riders for state licensing with an exemption of skills and written DMV tests and may qualify for discounts with some motor vehicle insurance companies. The program provides motorcycles (no larger than 500cc), helmets and textbooks for each rider.
Seven more courses will be offered later in the fall, September through November.
Tuition is $156.55 for Virginia residents. To register online, visit https://www.nr.edu/workforce/creditreg.php. For questions, call 674-3613.
Submitted by Kelly Kaiser