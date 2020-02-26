Several basic rider motorcycle courses and a sidecar/trike riding course are being offered at New River Community College this spring.
The sidecar/trike riding course is a noncredit course that will be held March 13-15. The class is held Friday evening from 6 to 9:30 p.m. in 135 Rooker Hall at NRCC in Dublin, and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the motorcycle range, parking lot H, for riding instruction. Tuition is $149.
The program is offered as training for sidecar and trike operation. It is designed to teach riders the skills necessary to safely operate a three-wheel vehicle on the street, even if they have never ridden any kind of motorcycle. The 16-hour course takes the rider through the basics of motorcycle operation including effective braking, turning skills, obstacle avoidance and other safe riding strategies.
Sidecar units are available for participants to use. However, riders are encouraged to bring their own sidecar or trike for use in the course.
To register, visit www.nr.edu/workforce, Classes & Programs, Non-Credit Course Offerings, and search with the class ID #15374.
The Basic Rider Course is a three-day course held in Dublin. The class is held Friday evening from 6 to 9:30 p.m. in 135 Rooker Hall at NRCC and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the motorcycle range, parking lot H.
Basic Rider Course sessions will be offered:
- March 27-29;
- April 3-5;
- April 17-19;
- April 24-26; and
- May 1-3.
This one-credit course includes classroom instruction and on-motorcycle instruction under controlled range conditions. Riders will learn the basic skills of motorcycle operation, effective braking, obstacle avoidance and safe riding strategies. Tuition is $156.55 for Virginia residents.
Completion of the Basic Rider Course prepares riders for state licensing with an exemption of skills and written DMV tests, and may qualify for discounts with some motor vehicle insurance companies. The program provides motorcycles (no larger than 500cc), helmets and textbooks for each rider.
To register online, visit www.nr.edu/workforce/creditreg.php. For questions, call 674-3613.
Submitted by Kelly Kaiser
