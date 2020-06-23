Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BLACKSBURG HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR POOR DRAINAGE AREAS FOR... ROANOKE COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF SALEM IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF ROANOKE IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... WEST CENTRAL BEDFORD COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA... SOUTHWESTERN BOTETOURT COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... NORTHWESTERN FRANKLIN COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 645 PM EDT. * AT 441 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO A LINE OF THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING. OVERFLOWING POOR DRAINAGE AREAS WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... ROANOKE... SALEM... VINTON... ROCKY MOUNT... TROUTVILLE... BOONES MILL... AND STEWARTSVILLE. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS THE SALEM FAIRGROUNDS AND ROANOKE REGIONAL AIRPORT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. WHEN IT IS SAFE TO DO SO, PLEASE SEND YOUR REPORTS OF FLOODING, INCLUDING MUDSLIDES OR FLOODED ROADS, TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BY CALLING TOLL FREE AT 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. REPORTS AND PICTURES CAN ALSO BE SHARED ON THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BLACKSBURG FACEBOOK PAGE AND ON TWITTER. &&