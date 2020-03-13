Floyd County artist Charlie Brouwer’s “Benediction Project” aims to connect religion and community through art. The artist is currently offering his “Benediction” sculpture for free to any church, worship center or worship community in or near the New River Valley. Brouwer installs the sculpture in public view on the participating property, with arms raised in a traditional gesture of blessing, facing out towards the surrounding community.
“Although religions and ways of worship can seem very different on the surface, they also have many things in common," Brouwer said. "One of them is a desire to have a positive impact on their communities...I hope this art project helps point that out.”
Each placement lasts 40 days, and the sculpture is already booked into September 2020. The “tour” began at Zion Lutheran in Floyd and then traveled to Pleasant Valley Church of the Brethren in the Alum Ridge area of Floyd County. The sculpture can be seen at Mount Tabor United Methodist Church in Montgomery County (1742 Walton Road) until March 31. Next in line is Grace Episcopal and then First Presbyterian, both in Radford, followed by Community Christian in Dublin, and Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Blacksburg.
Any church or place of worship that would like to participate is invited to contact Brouwer at cbrouwer@swva.net. Follow the project on Facebook @benedictionproject.
Submitted by Charlie Brouwer
