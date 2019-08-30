Minimalist freelance illustrator Pam Sable is the next featured artist at Art Pannonia. Her show, titled “Outlook on Lines,” runs from Friday, Sept. 6, to the end of November. The public is invited to a meet-the-artist reception on Sept. 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. The gallery is located at 114 N. Main St. in Blacksburg.
Pam is a well-known artist in this community. Art Pannonia handles more commissions for her than for any other artist. Living in Blacksburg with her electrical engineer-inventor husband, Dan Sable, Pam is artist-in-residence and one of the original artists to exhibit at our gallery.
In her former life, Pam graduated from Trenton State College in New Jersey and The School of Visual Arts in New York City. She developed an early interest in black and white, discovering the hidden meaning in illustrations of Al Hirschfeld, Alexander Calder and Pablo Picasso. In her own pen and ink drawings, she is able to express a lot of motion and emotion with minimum lines. Each picture captures images of tender or humorous moments. Groups of people — lovers, family, musicians or dancers — move around and sometimes off her picture, challenging the viewer to find the beginning and the end of the story it narrates.
Pam began her professional career in newspaper advertising. In the pre-computer era she realized that working with color was pricey. That economic fact strengthened her love for black and white. Moving from New Jersey to Virginia, now as a freelance artist, she creates new dimensions with her graphic art. Using colors over her continuous black line, she steps into new territories.
Pam is also a writer and book illustrator. Currently she is drawing illustrations for Julia Fallon’s soon to be published book “Lolo’s Fishing Line.”
Please come view Pam’s art and congratulate her at the opening! For more information, call Art Pannonia at 552-0336.
