Terry Lyon is the next featured artist at the Blacksburg downtown fine art gallery Art Pannonia. There will be an opening reception for Lyon's exhibit on Friday, June 5, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Lyon is one of the best known and most beloved artists in the Roanoke Valley and beyond. His bold, impressionistic brushstrokes create beautiful dancers and nudes, fresh still lifes and breathtaking landscapes. He has been accepted in numerous local and national competitions and has won several awards.
I discovered Lyon working in his upstairs studio on Market Square in Roanoke 20 years ago, and he has shown at Art Pannonia regularly ever since. We have planned this exhibition, titled "Subjective Impressions," for two years. The artist locked himself in his studio for the past three months to work on it, and delivered his new paintings soon after the gallery's doors reopened.
We hope some of you will come and appreciate these wonderful oil paintings being shown for the first time in Art Pannonia. This time there will be no food or drinks, and no handshakes, kisses or hugs! Wear a mask, if you like, and there will be hand sanitizer available. Please do not attend if you are vulnerable to any respiratory illnesses. Lyon’s works will remain on exhibit until the end of August, and you can see the collection at a later date.
The gallery is located at 114 N. Main St. in Blacksburg. For more information, call 552-0336.
Submitted by Judy Garbera
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.