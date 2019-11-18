Art Pannonia will open a new exhibit on Friday, Dec. 6, titled “Clowns, Jesters and Others," featuring works by Gothic surrealist Peter Garbera. The public is invited to a meet-the-artist reception that afternoon from 5 to 7 p.m.
Garbera is a native of Hungary. As a child, he began to draw ancient castles and medieval cathedrals. After escaping from communism, he spent a couple of years in Italy studying the great masters and waiting for his opportunity to enter the United States. Eventually he came to Blacksburg, where he had relatives. Garbera enrolled in the Art Department at Virginia Tech, where he studied under such distinguished professors as Dean Carter and Al Sarvis.
After graduating, Garbera moved to California, where he developed a unique style of Gothic portraits and Renaissance landscapes, and became a successful graphic artist and painter in the Bay area. He came back to Blacksburg when his sister opened an art gallery and offered him a job to teach art to children and adults. Since then, he has been “artist in residence” and a beloved instructor at Art Pannonia. Some of his best students' artwork will be also on display in the gallery.
Please come to the reception, have some holiday cheer, and view Peter’s new paintings. "There will be some surprises,” he claims!
Art Pannonia is located at 114 N. Main St. For more information, call 552-0336 or visit artpannonia.org.
Submitted by Judy Garbera
