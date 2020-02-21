Art Pannonia gallery is proud to present a new exhibit titled "Origami World” by 21st century cubist Sandy Horton. The gallery will have a meet-the-artist reception on Friday, March 6, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Horton began painting in high school and majored in fine arts at Lynchburg College, where she developed a unique cubist style, reminiscent of Braque and Picasso. She currently works as a computer programmer and analyst for Moog Components Group in Blacksburg, but she is faithful to her original passion and paints often in her spare time.
Horton has a vibrant, exciting style. Some of her works represent American symbols, patriotic flags, and also natural themes like mountains, flowers and leaves, birds and various mammals. Her paintings create lyrical harmonies of color, line and shape. Art Pannonia has some of her pieces in our permanent collection, and visitors and clients often stop by and remark on the beauty of her art. The artist is well known for her pictures in the New River Valley and beyond. She has given several one-woman shows in this gallery as well as various other museums and art establishments in Virginia.
The show will last until the end of May. Please come to the reception, meet the artist and enjoy her exciting new collection!
Art Pannonia is located at 114 N. Main St. in Blacksburg. For more information, call 552-0336.
Submitted by Judy Garbera
