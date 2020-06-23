Radford-based nonprofit MountainTrotter Arts, along with Happy Sprout Gardens, is hosting an outdoor art exhibit in response to the coronavirus pandemic, and invites New River Valley residents to participate in the show.
Titled "Pandemic Perspectives," the four-month exhibit, scheduled to open July 20 at the Central Depot Courtyard on West Main Street in Radford, is seeking artwork created during and in response to COVID-19. This call for art is open to all NRV residents, artists, creators and makers of all ages; group or collaboration pieces are allowed.
The exhibition’s intent is to provide a creative outlet for NRV residents to artfully express their response to the pandemic, and to provide an outdoor destination for residents to safely view and experience art.
The exhibit asks: “What is your artful response to life during the time of COVID-19? What is your perspective and what do you have to say through art?” We are going through a time that will be recorded in history as full of uncertainty, frustration, fear and great unknowns. However, times like these can be fruitful periods of revelation, insight and great creativity. Throughout history artists have reflected their present experiences in the art they create. We are inviting residents to put these reflections into 2-D or 3-D works that can be displayed in an outdoor garden space where the public is invited to view, touch and interact with the art.
“We are thrilled to be working alongside Happy Sprout Gardens to provide this artistic happening for professional and amateur artists in the NRV," said MTA Executive Director Lauri Murphy. "Our organization strives to provide community-oriented and artistically driven events and is looking forward to seeing the response to 'Pandemic Perspectives.' We also look forward to hosting similar ventures in the future, and partnering with other local organizations to continue supporting local arts and artists.”
The deadline to email digital submissions is Monday, July 6, by 6 p.m. There is no application fee. Additional guidelines can be found at mountaintrotterarts.com/pandemicperspectives. Selections to be exhibited will be chosen by a panel of artists and MTA board members based on artistic creativity, experimentation, imagination, originality and response to the theme. MTA and its affiliates are inclusive and nondiscriminatory.
"Pandemic Perspectives" will run from July 20 until Oct. 11. Central Depot Courtyard is located at 307 W. Main St., next to Brick House Pizza. The exhibit will be free and open to the public.
For more information, email mountaintrotterarts@gmail.com or find the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/255285485538862/.
Submitted by Lauri Murphy
