A pancake breakfast was served the morning of Sept. 11 to honor first responders in Christiansburg, Blacksburg, Montgomery County and Virginia Tech. Ninety-five participants enjoyed pancakes, bacon, fruit cups, orange juice and coffee at the Christiansburg Recreation Center. The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program of Montgomery County & Radford was proud to sponsor and promote this event for the Christiansburg/Montgomery County TRIAD program.
The following sponsors made the event possible: Christiansburg Parks and Recreation, Town of Christiansburg, Warm Hearth Village and Montgomery County Parks and Recreation. In addition, RSVP volunteers provided 125 handmade cards for members of law enforcement, fire departments, EMT/rescue and the National Guard.
RSVP would like to thank the Christiansburg High School Corps of Cadets for the Presentation of Colors, and the Christiansburg High School Choral Department for singing the National Anthem. Warm Hearth Village and the New River Valley Agency on Aging provided servers. Guest speakers included Chief Mark Sisson of the Christiansburg Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff Hank Partin and Montgomery County Emergency Services Coordinator Neal Turner.
Submitted by Mandy Hayes
