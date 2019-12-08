The First Annual West Virginia Hemp Exhibition and Hootenanny is inviting regional artists to submit designs for their logo. This event will be held in Lewisburg, West Virginia, in Greenbrier County on April 25, 2020, and will allow the general public to learn how to be involved with this growing international industry.
Business and agricultural exhibitors will display hemp products and illustrate the benefits this plant and sustainable industry can have for our health and our environment. With nearly 25,000 products to be derived from this plant, there is plenty of room for entrepreneurship and innovation in this up-and-coming industry that is already valued at over $600 million in the United States alone. Proceeds from the event will be dedicated to promotion of the West Virginia hemp industry.
Organizers are seeking regional artists who can design a creative, innovative and professional logo design. The logo should be recognizable and help promote the organization and the industrial marijuana sector. The contest winner will receive a $250 cash prize.
Submissions will be accepted through midnight of Jan. 19, 2020. Winners will be announced via our website, social media pages and by direct contact to the winners’ email accounts.
In order for your entry to be submitted and reviewed by our judges, all entries must be:
- Submitted directly to gwingo@suddenlink.net;
- Submitted in their original source file; and
- Submitted as a high resolution .pdf with 300 dpi or higher and should be editable.
Logo Requirements:
n Professional: This logo may be featured on our website, our social media platforms and other mediums (stationary, pamphlets, T-shirts, etc.). As a result, while we want the logo to be eye-catching, it must still be legible.
n Theme: Logo must promote the West Virginia Hemp Exhibition and Hootenanny. Design should be universal in theme, and not year-specific.
n Color: There are no limitations and any colors may be used. However, logo must look good in color (if any) or black and white.
n Integrity: Logos cannot contain copyrighted material. Logos must have been created and edited by the contestant(s). Logos may not include images or licensed images that have been previously published. Must be easily reproducible and scalable for large and small formatting.
Winners will be selected by the judging committee in conjunction with the organizational staff. Contestants agree that WVHE&H may publish their logo and name(s) and may use both for advertising campaigns and/or marketing materials in the future. Contestants assign all ownership rights, including all intellectual property rights to the logo, to WVHE&H. Additionally, WVHE&H may alter, modify or revise the logo as it sees necessary to achieve the goals of the organization. WVHE&H reserves the right to not select a winner if, in its sole discretion, no suitable entries are received.
For more information, contact Gregg Wingo at (304) 445-1714.
