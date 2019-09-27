The Arc of the New River Valley and Virginia TASH are sponsoring a policy forum focused on issues of concern to people with disabilities, their families, service providers and advocates. This forum will be a listening opportunity for our policymakers to hear your stories, your positions and your concerns.
Current members of the House of Delegates Nick Rush and Chris Hurst, Senator John Edwards, and candidates Flo Ketner, Darlene Lewis and Rhonda Seltz have agreed to participate in this event.
The forum will take place Tuesday, Oct. 8, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Montgomery County Government center, located at 755 Roanoke St. in Christiansburg. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Among the issues that warrant emphasis:
- 13,000 people with disabilities are currently on the waiting list to receive funding for community-based services that they need to live in the community. Our General Assembly allocates funding for only a few hundred individuals each year. The Arc of VA will focus its advocacy for the 2020 General Assembly on getting significant increases in funding for community-based services.
- The great majority of students with more significant disabilities are in segregated classrooms and segregated public and private schools. Our General Assembly members need to know the often devastating effects of being excluded.
- Adults with significant disabilities who live in the community depend on reliable, well-trained support providers. Pay rates for direct service providers are woefully inadequate, resulting in high turnover and an inadequate supply of providers.
- People with disabilities want real jobs in the community. There are many barriers to finding and keeping those jobs, including inadequate transportation, job coaching and employer recruitment.
We hope area residents will plan to come to the forum even if you do not wish to comment. It is important that we fill the room so that our lawmakers see that a large number of their constituents care deeply about these issues and are depending on them to take action on behalf of people with disabilities.
For those unable to make it, the event will be live-streamed at www.facebook.com/arc-nrv/.
For more information, contact Arc of the NRV President Chris Cadwallader at 239-4911.
