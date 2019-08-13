The Laser Club at Virginia Tech (LCaT) is hosting the fifth annual Appalachian Laser Tag Festival at Caldwell Fields the weekend of Aug. 22-25.
Setup/camping starts Thursday afternoon beginning at 1 p.m. Games run all day Friday and Saturday, with pancakes before heading home Sunday morning.
Up to 50 people can camp on the field we have reserved, so space will be allocated on a first come, first served basis. We suggest a $5 donation per person camping (donations cover the camp site).
Those not wishing to camp and who might not live in the area can find hotel options in Blacksburg or Christiansburg about 25-35 minutes away from the game site.
All ages are welcome but event organizers will not assume responsibility for youth under 18 years of age. A parent or designated guardian/group leader should be present.
The LCaT will be providing equipment for the festival. Caldwell Fields is located at 2785-2899 VA-621, Blacksburg (37°20'15.4"N 80°19'34.3"W).
Come for a morning, an afternoon, an evening or the entire event! If you do plan to come, please register at https://sites.google.com/a/vt.edu/alf/.
Please contact Scott Farmer (sdf@vt.edu) if you have inquiries about the event.
Submitted by Scott Farmer