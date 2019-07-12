The New River Valley Home Builders Association is proud to present the 5th Annual Touch-A-Truck NRV event on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the New River Valley Mall in the Belk parking area.
This free family event is a fun way to get children’s imaginations in gear so they can learn about careers that involve these big trucks, from construction to landscaping to law enforcement. Our community’s children will get to have a safe and hands-on learning experience by climbing into the driver’s seats, exploring the vehicles, blasting sirens and honking horns while also asking questions with the men and women who operate them on the job. (Note: For those with sensitive ears, the event will be horn- and siren-free from 10 a.m. to noon.)
The NRVHBA is opening the invitation to be part of the Touch-A-Truck experience to any NRV business or individual who has a vehicle that matches with the event’s goal of education. If you have a vehicle that you would like to show off, or are interested in sponsoring this event, please contact Kelsey Grow at the New River Valley Home Builders Association at kelsey@nrvhba.com or 443-0090. For updates and more information, please visit the Touch a Truck NRV Facebook page.
Submitted by Kelsey Grow