Join Robin and Allen Austin (929-5222) at 8:30 AM for a walk around their property and surrounding area. Wear sturdy shoes for easy to moderate walking. At noon, we will have lunch with the hummingbirds that come to their numerous feeders - an amazing sight. Bring a dish to share and ride with a friend if you can as parking is limited.
Directions: From Cave Spring Corner (419/Electric Rd. and US 221/Bent Mountain Road), go south on US 221 for 10 miles to Bent Mountain. Turn right at Bent Mountain Bistro (County road 612) and then left onto Tinsley Lane. In ¾ miles, turn right on Bottom Creek Rd. The address is 10513 Bottom Creek Road on the left. Carpooling is encouraged.