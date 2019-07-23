Registration is open for the fourth annual Muddy ACCE Race, to be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Glen Lyn Town Park along the New River near Route 460 in Giles County. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Muddy ACCE Race is a 5K obstacle mud run course designed to drag you out of your comfort zone by testing your physical strength, stamina and mental grit. It’s not about how fast you can cross the finish line, but if you can handle the mayhem – a challenge that emphasizes teamwork, camaraderie and accomplishing something.
Participants can sign up to complete the event as individuals or teams. There are morning time slots for runners who compete for medals, as well as later time slots for those running for the challenge or just the fun of it. This year there will be more than 50 obstacles, including the Warped Wall, Tarzan’s Trapeze, the Human Ladder, New River Shuffle, the Copperhead Climb, Feel the Burn, Stock Treatment and the rope swing! For the kiddos (12 and under) we also have the Youth Mud Pit.
The Muddy ACCE Race was developed as the premier fundraiser for the Giles County Access to Community College Education program, and raises more than $150,000 annually to support this college scholarship initiative. Giles County is the first locality in the New River Valley to participate in ACCE, a public/private partnership that makes college available tuition-free to resident high school graduates from Giles County by covering the cost of tuition for two years at New River Community College. ACCE supports as many students as possible based on need and funds available. This successful program has garnered national attention for Giles County and has allowed nearly 200 students to further their education.
Registration is $50 per adult runner, $25 for an ACCE student, and $10 for the Youth Mud Pit. Every registered participant will receive an event T-shirt to prove you attempted the challenge! Spectators are welcome to enjoy the village of vendors, food and entertainment.
Visit muddyaccerace.com for registration, more information about the course, updated information and pictures, and to learn more about the ACCE program.
Submitted by Cora Gnegy