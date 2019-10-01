The Montgomery County Lord's Acre Sale will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Radford Auto Auction from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Local churches will offer for sale crafts, baked goods, apple butter and garden items. Breakfast and lunch items such as ham biscuits, hot dogs and burgers will be served. There will also be a silent auction with items from each church for sale. Proceeds from the auction go to the Radford Ministerial Association and the Montgomery County Emergency Assistance Program.
A devotional will be held at 9 a.m. and gospel singing will occur throughout the day.
The Montgomery County Lord's Acre has been an ongoing event since 1955. The idea behind it was for church members to set aside an acre, with any proceeds from that acre contributing to the church's Lord's Acre fund. It was not unusual to buy a calf or hay or a bushel of potatoes at the sale! Of course, many folks enjoyed homemade crafts and baked goods as well as a delicious "plate lunch." It was also a great time of fellowship with neighbors and other community members.
As in the past, each church is required to give 10% from the sale's proceeds to an outside charity. The remaining money is often used by churches to maintain their buildings, and, if necessary, for the construction of new facilities. Mission projects also are often funded through the Lord's Acre Sale.
New churches are invited to join the Lord's Acre for next year. Ask for information from any church booth on the day of the sale.
Radford Auto Auction is located off of I-81 Exit 109, at the corner of Mudpike and Tyler Roads. For more information, email walkerjune201@gmail.com.
Submitted by June Walker
