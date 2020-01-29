As Valentine’s Day approaches, Blacksburg New School will be hosting their 14th Annual Chocolate Party event at the University Mall, 801 University City Blvd. in Blacksburg, on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. All proceeds benefit the school.
The Chocolate Party has become an annual pre-Valentine’s tradition in the New River Valley. “This event provides an outlet for parents, teachers and students to work together to create a fun, family-friendly event for the whole community,” said Kiyah Duffey, BNS board president. “We’ll have games and prizes, arts and crafts, vendors, and display of our students’ art, and ... we’ll have chocolate. Lots and lots of chocolate!”
This indoor winter carnival is a terrific family outing that supports a local educational community. Attendees can shop for delicious chocolate, fudge, cookies, truffles, gluten-free treats, coffee and terrific valentine gifts from participating families and vendors. Children will enjoy carnival games, a book walk, face painting, balloon animals, play dough fun and arts and crafts.
“The Chocolate Party changes a bit each year depending upon what fun things our families decide to do, but it is always full of delicious treats, valentine gifts and terrific kid activities,” said BNS lead teacher and chocolate party coordinator T.J. Stone.
“It's a great opportunity for people to come and chat with our current families and students about what they think it is that makes our school so special,” said Duffey.
Blacksburg New School offers small, engaging classes and a nurturing, safe and accepting environment for children. The dynamic academic curriculum also includes regular classes in art, Spanish, PE and music at every grade level, K-8.
For more information, visit www.blacksburgnewschool.org.
Submitted by Jami McQuain
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.