The Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center has received a $15,000 grant from the Petco Foundation to support its preventative care. A check was presented during a ceremony at the Christiansburg Petco store on July 18. The funds will be used for things like heartworm medicine and vaccines.
“Our goal is to adopt healthy animals into homes where they can live a healthy, happy life," said Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center Executive Director Eileen Mahan. "In order to achieve this goal, we need to make sure that we invest in preventative care for the animals. The Petco grant is helping us do that.”
The Animal Care and Adoption Center has an adoption-friendly philosophy and a mission focused on education, adoption and community. Since the center opened in 2017, more than 3,400 pets have been adopted, reclaimed or rescued.
The Petco Foundation, in partnership with thousands of local animal welfare organizations nationwide, has helped unite more than six million pets with loving families through adoptions in Petco stores. Additionally, the foundation has invested more than $250 million since 1999 in lifesaving animal welfare organizations in communities across the country.
For more information about the Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center, visit www.montva.com/acac. For more on the Petco Foundation, visit www.petcofoundation.org, and join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram by using the hashtag #PetcoFamily.
Submitted by Jennifer Harris