Take a step back in time for a taste of historically inspired tavern food and spirits reminiscent of the 18th century while spending “An Evening with Mary Draper Ingles” on Friday, Nov. 22, at the Long Way Brewery at 501 Second St. in Radford.
The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with food, mead, cider and wine tastings. A New River caterer has created a sampling menu of tavern food, and a skilled brewer will be on hand to talk about the history of brewing.
The centerpiece of the evening, which follows the tastings, will be a living history performance by West Virginia actress Karen Varunch. Acclaimed both regionally and nationally for her performances of various women in history, Varunch also teaches theater at Concord University.
“We’re so fortunate to have Karen bring our local heroine to life on stage as part of the state’s focus on the season of Thanksgiving and its ‘Come Home to Virginia’ marketing theme,” said Radford’s tourism director Deborah Cooney.
Sponsored by the Radford Visitor’s Center, the event has been made possible through a grant from the American Evolution project celebrating 400 years of Virginia’s unique culture and history.
Tickets, which can be purchased via credit card at Eventbrite.com or by cash or check at the Radford Visitor’s Center, are $20 for the evening and include a commemorative mini-sized stein. Additional spirits will be available for purchase.
The Radford Visitor’s Center is located at 600 Unruh Drive inside Glencoe Museum. For more information, contact Deborah Cooney at info@VisitRadford.com or 267-3153.
Submitted by Deborah Cooney
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.