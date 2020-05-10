A Virginia company with more than 70 years’ experience in the building materials business has opened a new store in the former Moore’s Lumber building at 2000 Roanoke St. in Christiansburg, near the 460 bypass.
New River Building Supply will comprise more than 41,000 square feet of store and warehouse buildings spread over 5 acres.
The showroom has been renovated, and two other buildings are scheduled to be completed next month, according to a news release from the Martinsville-based Lester Group.
“We worked around the inconveniences caused by the COVID-19 virus with the great support of our contractors and suppliers,” Jay Dickens, CEO and president of The Lester Group, said in the announcement.
“From the purchase of the site at the end of 2019, we set an aggressive timeline for opening early May and have met that target.”
The store has a full range of products, including lumber, plywood, engineered flooring, windows, doors, columns, decking, kitchen cabinets, molding, millwork, roofing, insulation, siding, tools and hardware, General Manager Tal Sexton noted in the release.
Sexton added that the company is hiring, and anticipates bringing on around 20 employees over the next two years.
The store has joined the NRV Home Builders Association and the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce.
“We’re a local store with knowledgeable employees who are providing customers with expert service,” said Sexton.
“We’re already involved in local organizations, strengthening our reputation for community involvement.”
Founded in 1896, The Lester Group opened its first building supply store in 1949 in Martinsville, and has additional stores in Lynchburg, Fredericksburg and Manassas.
The company is also involved in manufacturing of treated lumber and doors, management of forest land and real estate development in the region.
“The growth in the community and our involvement in the local real estate market made the NRV a perfect choice for us,” Dickens said.
— The Roanoke Times
