Alcova Mortgage LLC recently honored veteran Matthew Bradford as a 2019 Hometown Hero.
Since 2014, Alcova has recognized veterans across our 13-state service area for their dedication to our country, honoring them with a plaque and a $500 check.
Branch partner Brandon Nicely from our Blacksburg office was honored to name Bradford as one of our Hometown Heroes along with the rest of his team during a lunch with the New River Valley Association of Realtors.
Bradford was born in Petersburg, and raised in Winchester, Kentucky. In December 2004, while he was a senior in high school, he joined the Marines’ delayed entry program. “The reason I joined was September 11, 2001,” he explained. “I remember the exact place I was and who told me, and from that moment on I had one thing on my mind — that I was going to defend our freedoms that were threatened that day.”
Bradford was stationed in Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, before getting deployed with the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Marines, Echo Company, 2nd Platoon, 2nd Squad to Haditha, Iraq, in the Al Anbar Province. Toward the end of his deployment, he was severely injured on a foot patrol.
"I remember walking down the street,” Bradford recalled. “The road was called Park Place. It ran parallel to the Euphrates River, to my left, and the compound wall, about 7 feet tall, was to my right. There was an opening with a bunch of palm trees, and off to the right there’s a white bag lying up against a tree. I point out something suspicious, I turn around, and there was a ditch along the wall that ended in a pipe. I looked down and saw the wires. I was standing right on top of it.
“Instantly [the improvised explosive device] sent shrapnel into both my eyes and took my left leg,” he continued. “The blast put me in a coma for three weeks. I was injured on the 18th and I was [at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center] in Bethesda on the 21st. I got my Purple Heart on Valentine’s Day.”
Bradford left Bethesda and went to the VA trauma center in Richmond to do occupational and speech therapy. He returned to Bethesda on Memorial Day and got his prosthetic eye, and finally stood up on his prosthetic legs.
Bradford was promoted to Corporal on April 1, 2010, and re-enlisted six days later, making him the first blinded amputee in Marine Corps history to re-enlist. He also went back to school, earning multiple degrees in media arts and history from the University of Kentucky, and has even completed multiple marathons, including the Marine Corps Marathon in Washington, D.C.
Today Bradford travels the country as a keynote speaker for company events and charity galas, and goes to high schools around Kentucky to speak on teamwork. He also works closely with nonprofit organizations that work with wounded service members and focuses on building their morale beyond their combat injuries. Bradford firmly believes in serving others as a way of giving back for those who served him while in recovery, and not forgetting our veterans who have sacrificed so much for our country.
“Just because you’re injured doesn’t mean you give up on yourself,” Bradford said. “There are many things in this world you can still get out and do. You’re alive for a reason. Never quit.”
Alcova Mortgage was founded in 2003 by three childhood friends -- Bobby Nicely, Rob Lindstrom and Bill Siple – and today has more than 50 branches, including Professional Park Drive in Blacksburg. Learn more at https://alcova.com.
Submitted by Rachel Witt
