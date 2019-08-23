The Alliance for Better Childcare Strategies (ABCs) has announced the winner of the 2019 Montgomery County Early Educator Award. Sponsored for a third year by the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce, the winner will be officially recognized and awarded at the MCCC board meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 3 p.m.
This year's award winner is Sophia Frimpong, preschool teacher at the Virginia Tech Child Development Center for Learning and Research in Blacksburg. As 2019 Montgomery County early educator of the year, Frimpong will receive a $500 cash award as well as a $250 professional development scholarship. Frimpong has a bachelor’s in early childhood education and has been teaching at VTCDCLR for six years.
The runner up, Angela Brown, will receive a check for $100. Brown is a teacher at Rainbow Riders in Blacksburg.
A committee of ABCs board members met to review the accomplishments of this year's candidates and select these exceptional early educators. The winner and finalist demonstrated extraordinary creativity, knowledge of and passion for child development and open engagement and collaboration with children, families and colleagues.
ABCs board member Nikki Slusher, assistant vice president of National Bank Blacksburg and a member of the judging committee, said, “Childcare is a necessity for many parents and it's often a barrier to work if parents are unable to locate a provider that is competent, trustworthy and affordable. ... Early childhood educators do more than provide care: they nurture the development of young minds. ... It’s an honor to recognize the selfless service, hard work and dedication of every early educator and let them know they are valued for the difference they make in the lives of others every day.”
ABCs board member Kim Thomason, owner of Three Presidents Consulting LLC and a member of the judging committee, added, “Public interest in early childhood education is at an all-time high due to recent successful advocacy efforts. We must continue to promote consistent quality in our early childhood educators and the programs they support. Quality educators are knowledgeable, invested and motivating to the children and families in their classrooms. Through their intentional interactions in a well-planned environment, teachers like Sophia Frimpong expand educational equity and shrink the achievement gap.”
The Alliance for Better Childcare Strategies is a nonprofit based in Christiansburg under the fiscal agency of the Community Foundation of the New River Valley. ABCs is committed to increasing the availability of high-quality childcare, collaborating to support high-quality childcare and education, and creating opportunities so that all New River Valley children can access high-quality care and education.
For more information about ABCs visit abcsnrv.org or contact Bethany Mott at bethanymott@abcsnrv.org or 494-7175.
Submitted by Bethany Mott