The Meadowbrook Library will host the Montgomery County AARP Tax-Aide program on Saturday, March 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
AARP Tax-Aide is the nation’s largest free volunteer-run tax counseling and preparation service. You do not have to be a member of AARP nor a senior to use this service. AARP Tax-Aide offers free electronic filing using IRS-provided tax preparation software.
Tax preparation is available free for all taxpayers with middle and low incomes.
Please bring the following information with you: valid photo identification; Social Security cards and birth dates of all individuals to appear on the return; wage and earning statements (W-2, W-2G, etc.); interest and dividend statements (Form 1099s); last year’s returns; and bank routing numbers (found on your personal checks) for direct deposit. If you are filing a joint return, both parties need to attend.
No business returns, rental property, farm income or Schedule C will be prepared.
Meadowbrook Library is located at 267 Alleghany Spring Road in Shawsville. Call 268-1964 to make an appointment. Appointments are limited.
Submitted by Janet Wren
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.