The Meadowbrook Library will host the Montgomery County AARP Tax-Aide program on Saturday, March 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

AARP Tax-Aide is the nation’s largest free volunteer-run tax counseling and preparation service. You do not have to be a member of AARP nor a senior to use this service. AARP Tax-Aide offers free electronic filing using IRS-provided tax preparation software.

Tax preparation is available free for all taxpayers with middle and low incomes.

Please bring the following information with you: valid photo identification; Social Security cards and birth dates of all individuals to appear on the return; wage and earning statements (W-2, W-2G, etc.); interest and dividend statements (Form 1099s); last year’s returns; and bank routing numbers (found on your personal checks) for direct deposit. If you are filing a joint return, both parties need to attend.

No business returns, rental property, farm income or Schedule C will be prepared.

Meadowbrook Library is located at 267 Alleghany Spring Road in Shawsville. Call 268-1964 to make an appointment. Appointments are limited.

Submitted by Janet Wren

