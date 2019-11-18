Ring in the holiday season by joining us for A Smithfield Yuletide on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7 and 8, at Historic Smithfield in Blacksburg. Saturday hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday hours will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The weekend festivities offer activities for all ages, including holiday family portrait sessions in our School Room with Whitescarver Photography (noon to 2 p.m.); Christmas storytime in the Children's Bedroom; live music; and our yearly Susanna's Tea both days, featuring tea and light bites in our museum and Winter Kitchen.
Outside you can stroll the grounds and watch re-enactors interpreting historic trades; gather with loved ones 'round the cozy heat of the Smithfield Yule Log in our Pavilion and enjoy dramatic tellings from Charles Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol,” performed by local actors; and listen as the sounds of carolers remind you of the season with their cheerful holiday tunes.
On Sunday, Dec. 8, you can try your hand at crafting handmade Christmas gifts in our "Colonial Kissing Ball" decoration workshop from noon to 2:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required and space is limited. In addition, supervision by an adult is required while children craft their own historic tin-punch ornaments and beeswax candles.
And in this season of giving, we ask that visitors bring non-perishable canned goods for donation to our Yuletide Food Drive, benefiting New River Community Action.
Pricing for A Smithfield Yuletide is $8 per ticket to access the house and grounds. Kids 5 and under are admitted free.
Susanna’s Tea is priced separately: Adults are $20, children $10, in advance, available online through Dec. 6. Tickets at the door are $25 adults, $15 children. There will be multiple seatings both days, but space is limited for each scheduled time.
The "Colonial Kissing Ball" decoration workshop is $5 per person. Pre-registration is required by Dec. 3 so that materials can be purchased.
Historic Smithfield is located at 1000 Smithfield Plantation Road in Blacksburg, on the campus of Virginia Tech. For more information, contact Kenna Jewell at kjewell@historicsmithfield.org or 231-3947.
Submitted by Kenna Jewel
