Looking around, it would seem to be a banner time for the sign business, as enterprises of all varieties seek to broadcast their status in a pandemic-altered world.
Not necessarily, according to local businessman Justin Hurt, owner of Signspot in Blacksburg, who notes that they have experienced a drop-off in activity overall.
“We thrive on making signs for events and while no events are going on that means no signs needed,” Hurt wrote in an email. “A large portion of our business is tied to Virginia Tech, and with the university being shut down, that also means no signs needed. Things were going great the first three months of the year. We were coming off of a record year in sales last year, and then this hits.”
On the other hand, Hurt notes that the company has been making some different types of signage, especially “curbside/delivery” signs for restaurants, as well as signs related to social distancing and others.
“We made some large banners for Blue Ridge Timberwrights in Christiansburg; these banners were thanking health care and essential workers,” Hurt wrote. “We also have made a lot of graduation signs for Virginia Tech graduates. We typically don’t do many graduation signs, but with the current situation people seem to want them.”
Hurt noted that with the exception of practicing social distancing, the small, family-owned business hasn’t altered its operations much. They continue to offer a full menu of services, albeit with some restrictions as far as on-site installations. The lobby is closed and clients aren’t allowed inside, but Signspot’s hours are unchanged and customers can call ahead to have their orders brought out to their vehicles.
Hurt notes that signage is essential even in the midst of a pandemic – maybe especially so.
“Communication with customers is very key right now,” Hurt said. “Signs are a perfect way to advertise the message you need to convey.”
